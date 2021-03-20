WATCH: Police catch car driving 83 mph in a busy school zone
DULUTH - This post can serve as a reminder never to speed through school zones.
The Duluth Police Department in Gwinnett County is particularly vigilant when identifying speeders in school zones.
On Friday the department released a video from the Duluth Middle School safety zone's speed detection camera, which captured a speeder passing the same stretch of road not once, but twice in the same day.
The City of Duluth's speed safety program launched in 2019.
The program added cameras to monitor speed and provide officers with real-time, high-definition video.
The cameras also alert police if a person with a temporary protection order enters the school zone.
According to the Department of Driver's Services, Georgia's 'Super Speeder Law' defines a super speeder as a driver convicted of speeding at 75 mph or more on a two-lane road or at 85 mph and above on any road or highway in the State of Georgia.
The offender must pay fines in the jurisdiction where the speeding offense took place, and a $200 super speeder state fee is to be paid by the convicted driver.
