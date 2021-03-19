State health officials warn of ‘COVID vaccine line jumpers’

Top Georgia health officials are warning people who are jumping the lines to get vaccinated over people who really need it.

Health officials said it’s an honor system when signing up for a vaccine and will continue to focus on those who truly need the vaccine.

"It’s very frustrating," Fred Sherwood said.

Fred Sherwood is tired of waiting and is ready to be able to sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

"I’ve been waiting for over a month. Every week. No resolve," Sherwood said.

Sherwood is over 65 and wants his chance to fight against the virus.

"I’ve been to Publix, Walgreens, Kroger, and CVS three times a week at 6:30 in the morning and everything comes back fully back for Cherokee and Fulton counties," Sherwood said.

A big problem facing the state is those who aren’t eligible for the vaccine are signing up and getting their shot before those who truly need it.

"It’s not fair. I’m more susceptible than they are. I’m trying to do the right thing but I can’t get in anywhere," Sherwood said.

State health officials said there is simply not enough vaccines for everyone right now and depend on the honesty and integrity of people who are signing up.

"It’s disappointing. How are they getting into the system and I’m trying to get in the legit way and they are probably more tech-savvy and they can get in," Sherwood said.

The mission to get all Georgians vaccinated is a hefty one and state officials said they do not have time to police people.

They sent this statement regarding the issue:

"Providers must depend on the honesty and integrity of people who are presenting for vaccination – they do not have time to police people and provide millions of doses of vaccine to eligible individuals. Before jumping the line, people should consider how they would feel if their grandmother or their friend caring for a medically fragile child were not able to get a vaccine and became ill because someone wouldn’t wait their turn."

Fred hopes he will be able to find a date and time to roll up his sleeve and get vaccinated.

"I’m not in a terrible hurry where I have to have it together but I would like to have a date where I can have one. Right now they are nonexistent," Sherwood said.

