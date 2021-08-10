Georgia schools are back in session, so are school zone speed cameras

Students and teachers are learning and instructing in person. Police are on high alert for speeders driving by their schools.

South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said there are 16 speed cameras in 16 school zones in his department's jurisdiction. Cameras help free up officers and enforce traffic laws.

In the first month of the program, there were more than 48,000 violations. He said one week in 2020 saw 957 violations in one school zone.

"That's entirely too much," Meadows said.

Those cameras also keep kids safe. The speed camera program was launched in 2019 after a child died when she was hit by a speeding car.

An 11-year-old died in 2019 after being hit by a speeder in a school zone. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

School zone cameras in South Fulton issue violations for speeders driving 10 miles per hour over the speed limit. South Fulton police saw speeding reduced in those zones by more than 90%.

Snellville and Duluth police also utilized speed cameras in school zones.

Police say cameras are a reliable method to catch speeders, but, if you think you were wrongly ticketed, there's a way to dispute it.

