Cobb County School Board to discuss parent's COVID-19 lawsuit during closed-door meeting

A group of parents has sued the Cobb County School District over its COVID-19 policy. They claim the school board has not done enough to protect their medically vulnerable children.

The Cobb County School Board is set to talk about legal matters during a closed-door executive session on Thursday afternoon.

Beth Baird is one of the parents who charge the district is not doing enough. Her son lives with a progressive neuro-muscular disease.

"My son has Duchenne muscular dystrophy," Baird said.

He takes medication, Baird said, that suppresses his immune system. It makes it tough for him to go to class during a deadly pandemic. She fears sending him to school for in-class learning would be dangerous.

"It’s too high of a risk," Baird said. "It’s not a risk I’m willing to take."

This leaves her son being forced to learn from home.

"Basically [he is] spinning his wheels and losing time and it’s not fair," Baird said. "He deserves access to an education and is being denied."

The district’s current COVID-19 policy allows for masks but doesn’t make it mandatory, leaving the decision up to the individual.

"If they were following CDC guidelines, the doctor and I, feel like my son could be in attendance at school," the mother said.

Baird said not allowing for a mask mandate excludes those students who are medically vulnerable.

"I want them to provide for the safety of everyone," she said.

The group of parents have appealed to the district, but have not had much luck, leaving her son and other students who are medically vulnerable at home.

"His mental health took a hit," she said. "He’s wasting his time. He’s a very social child. He’s already been locked in the house for almost two years. He needs to be provided that safe access."

A district spokesperson could not comment on individual lawsuits. They did say they encourage families to discuss their needs with the local schools.

Thursday’s executive session starts at 1:30 p.m.

