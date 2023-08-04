Man sentenced to 20 years for home invasion, shooting in Cobb County

A man who pleaded guilty in a violent home invasion and separate shooting will serve two 20-year prison sentences.

Rayquan Hakeem Leatherberry, 20, pleaded guilty to charges of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Leatherberry's charges stem from two separate incidents in 2021. The first incident occurred on July 28, 2021, at the West Cobb Apartments on Favor Road in Marietta, where a victim reported being robbed at gunpoint and assaulted. During the robbery, Leatherberry threatened the victim, stating, "On Crip, blood don’t be talking to no police. I know where you live." After a thorough investigation and positive identification through a photo line-up, Leatherberry was arrested.

Investigators also uncovered Leatherberry's involvement in another incident that took place on June 19, 2021, at an apartment complex on Hammondton Road in Marietta. In this incident, Cobb Police responded to a report of shots fired and discovered that Leatherberry had confessed to firing a .40 caliber pistol in retaliation for an alleged shooting by one of the victims.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Brown handed down two 20-year prison sentences to be served concurrently. Additionally, Leatherberry was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $6,409.83. Part of his sentence includes the requirement to work towards obtaining his GED while serving his prison term.

Addressing Leatherberry directly, Judge Brown urged him to make the most of his time in prison, stating, "These are consequences for some of the things you did. It's not your whole life. You have a decision on how the rest of your life goes."

Leatherberry also received an addition 2-year sentence for a jail fight he had on Nov. 4, 2022 at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.