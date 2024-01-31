Cobb County police officer, man exchange gunfire

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Cobb County police officers swarm a row of condos located in between Column Drive and the Chattahoochee River after shots were exchange between an officer and a man at the location on Jan. 30, 2024. (FOX 5)

A Cobb County police officer and a man exchange fire during an incident along Columns Drive.

Officers swarmed the 4000 block of Columns Drive, near a row of condos along the Chattahoochee River, just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators with the Cobb County Police Department have not released what led to the shots being fired.

Police could not immediately release the condition of the man shot.

The names of those involved have not been released.

