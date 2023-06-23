Expand / Collapse search

Cobb County offers bonuses for new 911 call operators

By
Published 
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Another public safety agency is handing out large cash bonuses for new hires, as much as $8,000. Authorities in Cobb County say the program for 911 employees has stabilized that office which at one point had thirty vacancies. The action recognizes that the workers in the pressure-cooker job should be on par with police officers and firefighters.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County authorities say they have stabilized the critical 911 office by handing out huge bonuses that have brought in new people. 

The response has been great, with 900 applicants since the program was announced at the beginning of the year. 

It is a two-tiered financial incentive. For applicants with experience, the county provides an $8,000 signing bonus. Those without any experience who clear the application process are getting a $4,000 up-front payment. 

"We have reduced our vacancies to less than ten percent," said Desmond Harris, who works for Cobb Country Emergency Communications.

Cobb County political leaders took aggressive action after hearing complaints last September about a lack of staffing. The agency had 30 vacancies at that time. 

Currently, 36 individuals are taking classes for the full-time jobs. 

Authorities say the bonuses, on top of a higher than usual starting salary, 48,000, are paying off. Retaining the people is the goal given the county invests six months of training at a minimum for each applicant.