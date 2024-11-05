Cobb County man receives 2 life sentences for aggravated child molestation

A Cobb County man has been sentenced to two life terms plus 38 years after being convicted of multiple child molestation and rape charges, according to Cobb County District Attorney's Office.

Tyquan Kent, 40, was found guilty on 12 charges, including five counts of aggravated child molestation, four counts of child molestation, two counts of rape, and one count of electronically furnishing obscene material to minors. Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill handed down the sentence.

The case began on Dec. 25, 2022, when two minor victims informed their mother about ongoing sexual abuse by Kent over the previous year. The mother took the children to a Cobb County hospital, where staff alerted authorities, prompting an immediate response from Detective Joshua Allen of the Cobb County Police Department.

Following medical assessments, the family was transferred to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) for further evaluation, where Sexual Assault Nurse Examinations (SANEs) were conducted. Forensic interviews at SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center the next day revealed that the abuse began in December 2021 at a Motel 6 and continued after the family moved to a Red Roof Inn in August 2022.

Kent admitted to the abuse in an interview with Detective Allen on Dec. 26, 2022.

District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. praised the victims’ bravery and commended law enforcement’s work in securing justice. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kristen Judd and Rachel Plevak.

If you or someone you know is a victim of child sexual assault, contact your local police department or SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center at 770-801-3465 for assistance.