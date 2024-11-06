Cobb County man found guilty of raping minor after supplying her with drugs, alcohol

A 43-year-old man has been found guilty of rape, child molestation, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to a press release from the Cobb County District Attorney. He was found guilty by a 12-person jury on Nov. 1. Sentencing will take place at a later date.

In June 2023, the victim's mother reported to the Cobb County Police that her daughter had been raped by the defendant in 2019 and 2020. The victim did not disclose the abuse until 2023, prompting the Special Victims Unit to initiate an investigation.



During a forensic interview at the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy in DeKalb County, where she was living at the time, the victim revealed that the abuse started when she was 12 years old, with the defendant touching her inappropriately.



The molestation escalated to sexual intercourse in his truck at various locations in the Powder Springs area. Bailey also provided the victim with alcohol and marijuana on multiple occasions before sexually abusing her.



"I am proud of the work done by our team in securing this conviction. This case shows that abuse will not go unchecked in Cobb County. We will continue to support survivors and ensure that those who prey on children face the consequences of their actions," said District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr.



Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Raynor and Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Adcock prosecuted the case on behalf of the state. The defendant was represented by Judy Kim.



If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please call 911. If you or someone you know has been a victim of child sexual assault, please contact your local police department to file a report. For additional resources, please contact SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center at 770-801-3465.