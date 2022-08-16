Man arrested for impersonating Cobb County, Marietta police officer

A man was charged after Cobb County police say he lied about being an officer for not one, but two law enforcement agencies.

Investigators say when a homeowner found a strange man, identified as 31-year-old Jared Spencer, on his property. He questioned him and got various stories. That is when the homeowner contacted the police.

"The guy claimed that he was a real estate agent. That was not true, so the homeowner called 911. Officers went out there to investigate and that’s when he made the claim that he was Cobb County police, that he was Marietta police, that turned out not to be the case," says Cobb County Police Officer Aaron Wilson.

Spencer was charged with impersonating a public officer.

Police warn there can be severe consequences for falsely identifying themselves as a police officer.