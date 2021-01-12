Cobb County authorities searching for serial arsonist

The Cobb County Fire Department is asking for the public's help with information on a serial arsonist.

Nicholas Danz, a spokesperson with the department, said at least 10 fires have been intentionally set at the Westhaven at Vinings apartment complex.

Danz said three of them were set within 12 hours of each other earlier in the week. The first fire was reported in September 2020.

"They have been in the breezeways and the outdoor areas of the complex," Danz said. "The majority of them seem to intentionally set trash fires."

Danz said investigators believe more fires could have been set, but just were not reported to the fire department.

He said these are small fires that could have some big consequences.

"Any incendiary device that's used, regardless of what it is, whether it be trash or combustible materials has the ability to spread at a rapid rate. This could be dangerous for residents," Danz said. "With the amount of materials and the composition of materials in the home, a fire can get out of control in 2 to 3 minutes."

No one has been injured but quickly growing fires near apartment buildings could take a dangerous turn.

"[It] leaves a very short amount of time, especially in a large occupancy building like an apartment complex that would prevent residents from being able to get out," Danz said.

Anyone with information on these fires should call the Cobb County fire investigations unit at 770-499-3869.

There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and a conviction of the person who is responsible.

