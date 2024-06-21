Cobb County Animal Shelter 'critically overcrowded,' seeking adopters

article

Workers at Cobb County's Animal Shelter are desperately searching for new pet adopters to reduce stress at the shelter.

Cobb County officials say the shelter is currently "critically overcrowded."

To try to help with the overcrowding, the shelter is offering special rates for adoptions.

Residents looking for a special companion can get two cats or two dogs for just $30 or one each for the same price.

Single cats and dogs will cost slightly more at $40.

The discount will continue until the end of June.

You can learn more about the adoptable animals looking for their forever home at Cobb Animal Shelter's website.