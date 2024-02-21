Last call: Clayton County votes to extend pouring hours despite some opposition

Clayton County bars and nightclubs will become the parties of choice in comparison to other municipalities. At least, that's what some commissioners and the police chief say business owners are hoping for now that they've been given the OK to stay open an hour later.

The Clayton County Board of Commissioners approved the measure to extend the last call from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. in a 3-1 vote Tuesday.

"When COVID hit, it impacted a lot of businesses. Some of the business owners feel like this is an opportunity to see the hours are extended to be able to make some extra revenue," said Chairman Jeff Turner.

But, the decision came with some opposition.

"I’ve heard the term economic development be thrown around. From those hours, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., this county will benefit minimally," said Vice Chair Demont Davis.

During the discussion, Davis shared his concerns about the benefit to the county versus the impact on crime and DUIs.

"We’ve had one sheriff’s deputy that has been shot multiple times at one of these establishments, and that establishment has been closed," Davis said. "We’ve had others that are illegally pouring already."

Board Chair Jeff Turner told FOX 5 that Police Chief Kevin Robert’s discovery of businesses operating illegally after hours is part of what prompted the proposal to commissioners on behalf of business owners.

"He had met with some of the business owners over the summer last year who expressed that they wanted to extend their hours," Turner said. "When they were supposed to shut down, people were still trying to come to the establishment."

Turner said the ordinance gave police the authority to check permits and staffing records at bars and lounges that open later.

It would also require an increased police presence.

In response to questions about whether the police department was staffed to support the later pouring hours, Chief Roberts said, "Our sworn vacancies were in the 20s. Whereas, a year ago, they were twice, if not three times that."

Roberts went on to say that even with pouring hours being pushed back, it’s still up to individuals to drink responsibility.

A similar measure failed to get support in Atlanta. Turner said the board will reassess its decision if there’s any noticeable spike in crime or drunk driving incidents.