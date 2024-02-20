Clayton County votes to push back last call at bars

Bars in Clayton County will soon be able to pour later after a key vote on Tuesday evening.

The Clayton County Board of Commissioners approved extending the last call to 3 a.m. from its old time of 2 a.m.

While some of the commissioners had previously expressed concerns about the extension of bar hours, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts noted the move would put the county in line with neighboring DeKalb and Henry counties.

The county did not say by what margin the measure passed or when it would take effect.