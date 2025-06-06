Water main break shuts down part of Chamblee Dunwoody Road

article

A serious water main break has shut down part of Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

DeKalb County crews are working at the scene early Friday morning to get the roadway flooding under control.

What we know:

The Dunwoody Police Department first notified drivers of the break on Chamblee Dunwoody Road around 4:15 a.m. on Friday.

The break happened between Harris Circle and Redfield Road. Crews have shut down the road between Dunwoody Knoll Drive and St. Andrews Circle while repairs are underway.

FOX 5 cameras saw water spewing onto the road while DeKalb Watershed and Public Works crews tried to fix the break.

Officials say less than 75 customers are affected by the break.

What's next:

Repairs are expected to take the next several hours.

Drivers in the area should prepare for delays during their morning commutes and try to avoid the area as much as possible.