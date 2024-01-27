City leader proposes later pouring hours for Atlanta bars on some holiday weekends

A push for later pouring hours on the eve of some federal holidays is one of the latest agenda items being discussed by Atlanta city leaders.

At Monday’s city council meeting, Councilwoman Keisha Sean-Waites introduced new legislation that would give bars and clubs the option to stay open later during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth holiday weekends.

"I’ve gotten some calls from industry leaders, bar owners, club owners about Martin Luther King holiday and Juneteenth … many of the bar nightclub owners took a massive hit during COVID and simply have not recovered," Sean-Waites told FOX 5.

If passed, "last call" at bars and clubs in the city would be pushed back to as late as 2:30 a.m. on the Sunday before Martin Luther King Day and Sunday before Juneteenth if the holiday falls on a Monday.

The proposal comes almost two months after similar legislation proposed by Sean-Waites received pushback from some residents worried about an increase in drunk driving incidents.

"I certainly think it’s business and economic friendly … and sensitive to those who have concerns about extending pouring hours 365 days a year," Sean-Waites said.

She told FOX 5, some city leaders brought up the potential impact on crime.

"I wasn’t necessarily sure of the rationale given that we extend that same measure during New Years, which can get a bit rowdy and St. Patrick’s Day," she explained.

Sean-Waites said the proposal is about equity and fairness, in addition to helping bars and clubs hit hard during the pandemic make up for lost time.

For now, the legislation is on hold, but city leaders are expected to discuss it again at the council's next public safety committee meeting on Monday.