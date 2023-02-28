Clayton County police on high alert over spike in Kia, Hyundai break-ins

A spike in car thefts in Clayton County has authorities on high alert.

The Clayton County Police Department says they are investigating an increasing in auto break-ins and stolen vehicles around the county.

Investigators say the thieves are specifically targeting all models of Kias and Hyundais.

"They are looking into all unlocked vehicles," a spokesperson for the Clayton County Police Department said in a statement. "They will even damage your vehicle to gain entry if they notice any valuables."

(Clayton County Police Department)

Police say they've made multiple arrests, but believe they are dealing with multiple criminal groups.

According to officials, arrested suspects have admitted in interviews that they're using the stolen vehicles to commit other crimes and are looking specifically for guns.

Investigators shared photos from security cameras of a suspect looking into vehicles at a Clayton County location.

If you have information about any of these thefts or break-ins, contact the Clayton County Police Department.