Police hope resurfaced video helps catch suspect in Clayton County birthday party shooting

Clayton County homicide investigators are resurfacing surveillance footage they released months ago. They're hoping that this time it reaches someone who recognizes the shooter who murdered a 15-year-old girl at a high school party in early December.

Laila Harris, 15, was shot just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Officials said she was attending a birthday party inside ECM Hall Rentals Near Me on Citizens’ Parkway.

15-YEAR-OLD SHOT TO DEATH AT METRO ATLANTA HIGH SCHOOL PARTY, POLICE SAY

Laila Harris (Family photo)

Witnesses told police the shooter was kicked out of the party, but came back later with an accomplice.

The first video appears to show the suspect shooting towards the building and multiple people running away. The person wore a skull cap, short dreadlocks, a light-colored puffer jacket, dark or black pants, and white shoes.

One video appears to show the suspect shooting towards the building and multiple people running away. The person wore a skull cap, had short dreads, a light-colored puffer jacket, dark or black pants, and white shoes. The second video shows a person Expand

The second video shows a person in a light-colored Dodge Challenger.

One video appears to show the suspect shooting towards the building and multiple people running away. The person wore a skull cap, had short dreads, a light-colored puffer jacket, dark or black pants, and white shoes. The second video shows a person Expand

Officials said Harris was a student at Sprayberry High School in Marietta. She moved to the area from St. Louis.

Investigators still believe she was not the intended target.

Anyone who was at the party, or who has video of the incident, is being asked by police to come forward. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Clayton County Police Detective J. Johnson at 770-473-3989 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).