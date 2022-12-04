Teen shot, killed at metro Atlanta high school party, police say

The Clayton County police shut down a high school party-gone-wrong late Saturday night when they discovered one of the partygoers had been shot and killed.

Officers said the party on Citizens Parkway in Morrow was open to students from all metro Atlanta high schools.

According to authorities, one individual was kicked out of the party at some point during the night, and came back with another person, shooting multiple rounds into the apartment building. A 15-year-old was shot in the fire.

Hundreds of teens fled the scene as police pulled up to the event, police said. The young person who was shot died there.

Investigators are looking into the incident and said they will not be naming the victim at this time.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.