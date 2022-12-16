New videos show suspect in deadly shooting of 15-year-old girl at birthday party, police say

Homicide investigators are hoping newly released surveillance videos will lead to the shooter who took the life of a 15-year-old girl at a high school party in Clayton County earlier this month.

Laila Harris, 15, who is from St. Louis but had been living in Marietta and was attending Sprayberry High School, was shot just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. She was attending a birthday party inside ECM Hall Rentals Near Me on Citizens’ Parkway.

Witnesses told police the shooter was kicked out of the party, but came back to the party later with an accomplice.

One video appears to show the suspect shooting towards the building and multiple people running away. The person wore a skull cap, had short dreads, a light-colored puffer jacket, dark or black pants, and white shoes.

The second video shows a person in a light-colored Dodge Challenger.

Laila Harris (Family photo)

Investigators do not believe Harris was the intended target.

Anyone who was at the party, or who has video of the incident, is being asked by police to come forward. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Clayton County Police Detective J. Johnson at 770-473-3989 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Loved ones have started an online fundraiser to bring her body back home to St. Louis.