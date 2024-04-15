Daughter of man killed by tree celebrates his birthday with new business venture

The daughter of a man killed by a falling tree in Clayton County in January is continuing to honor him by opening her new selfie museum, The Reel South Atlanta, on what would have been his 79th birthday.

On Jan. 9, officials say 79-year-old Herbert Williams was on his way to work on Highway 54 in Clayton County when a tree fell, killing him following a storm. His family still grapples with his tragic loss.

"It's only been 90 days, but we're hanging in there," Herbert Williams' wife Dorothy Williams said.

Herbert Williams' burial site (Photo submitted by family)

Now months later, Williams' daughter Kathy Butler is finally opening her selfie museum in the same shopping center as her dad's old shop. It's something she says her dad was eager to see happen.

Tragedy behind Clayton County's first selfie museum

"The day before he was killed we had a family meeting, and he told my sons, you know, ‘Make sure you can help your mom get that place open,’ because I've been working on it for a long time," Butler explained.

Because of her dad's support, Butler said she knew she wanted to honor him by opening the museum on his birthday.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Reel South Atlanta, LLC.

"He would feel very special. He was a low-key person. He would say, 'Ya'll don't have to do that,' but I know he's smiling down," Dorothy said. "He won't be there with us tomorrow in body, but he will be there in spirit."

Williams' family said they wouldn't have been able to make it through the days and weeks following his death without the help of the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, which is why they also plan to honor the sheriff and deputies during Tuesday's opening.

"Clayton County Sheriff's Department made us feel like we were special, and not just another number," Dorothy said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Herbert Williams (Photo submitted by family)

"They're just having outstanding service in the time we really needed them," Butler added.

The Reel South Atlanta grand opening will be held on Tuesday, April 16 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.