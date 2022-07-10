Clayton County police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

article

Police in Clayton County is asking for the public's help locating a missing teen.

Marleiha Williams, 14, of Jonesboro, is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’02" in height and weighs 115bs.

Marleiha was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Marleiha Williams is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.