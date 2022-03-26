Expand / Collapse search
Clayton County police searching for 16-year-old mother, child

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
LAKERIA GOODWIN ISIS GOODWIN article

16-year-old Lakeria Goodwin left a home on the 200 block of Falcon Crest Trail in Jonesboro with her 1-year-old child, Isis Goodwin, without permission.  (Provided by Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department said a teenage girl and her 1-year-old child haven't been seen since leaving a Jonesboro home after midnight on Saturday. 

Police said 16-year-old Lakeria Goodwin left a home on the 200 block of Falcon Crest Trail in Jonesboro with her 1-year-old child, Isis Goodwin, without permission. They were last seen at around 12:39 a.m.

Police said Lakeria has brown eyes, black hair, is about 5-foot-6 and 235 pounds.

Police said Lakeria was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and yellow shorts. Isis was wearing a gray pajama shirt and red pajama pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

