Clayton County police search for car in deadly hit and run

The unidentified driver who struck 43-year-old Kenyell Price as he walked home from work along Tara Boulevard near Iron Gate Boulevard on June 22, hit him with their vehicle and kept going.

"If you hit someone you have to know there is some type of physical damage to your car," Wally Price said.

Price hopes that car's body damage will ultimately lead to the arrest of the driver who killed his brother.

As police search for the driver, Price said his brother's young son, and other family members, are left searching for answers.

"Fighting for answers. Wondering what happened in those wee hours. Wondering not only what he was doing in his final moments, but what was the driver doing? Were they speeding, were they drunk, did they not see him? We understand it could be a mistake, but a deadly mistake. For us not knowing more, for his son, it's been very, very hard."

Clayton County police said the suspect was driving a black late-model Mercedes-Benz with tan interior.

The car would have damage to its front and right side. The passenger-side mirror is also missing from the vehicle. Detectives and the Price family hope the new information will lead to a break in the case.

"Whether you own a body shop, or you are a friend that fixes cars, someone brought into you a late-model Mercedes 4-door, black with tan seats," said Price. "You know if a car has been brought in for repairs. You know if something isn't right."

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.