Clayton County police officer arrested, accused of stealing from railroad

A Clayton County police officer is under arrest facing accusations that he stole property from a railroad company.

Officer Jordan D. Sidney was taken into custody on Monday and charged with violating his oath of office and theft of lost or mislaid property.

Officials say the charges come from an investigation that began on June 25 as a joint operation by Clayton County District Attorney’s Office, Clayton County Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit, and Norfolk Southern Railway Police.

On that day, Clayton County Police Department said Norfolk Southern Railway Police notified authorities of the property theft.

According to investigators, Sidney was caught on camera taking property belonging to the railroad.

It is not clear if Sidney remains in custody at this time.