Clayton County police issue Mattie's Call for missing teen

Clayton County police issued a Mattie's Call for a 13-year-old boy missing for about three days.

Police said officers went to Hampton Road in Hampton at 3:58 p.m. on Wednesday and learned Jackson Forehand hasn't been seen since 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Police described Jackson Forehand as having long blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5-foot-11 and weighs 113 pounds.

Clayton County police said Jackson Forehand was last seen wearing ripped or torn jeans.

Police said he is diagnosed with ADHD.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Jackson Forehand is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

