Body found in creek, Forest park police investigate homicide

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Clayton County
FOREST PARK, Ga. - Forest Park police are investigating after a body was found inside of a creek Saturday evening.

Officers went to the 5100 block of Springdale Road shortly after 5:30 pm after a call reporting a death in the area.

Investigators found a body submerged in water and later identified the body as that of a 64-year-old African American male. The victim's identity was not immediately made available. 

The cause of death is unknown, pending autopsy results from the GBI's Medical Examiner’s Office is performing an autopsy.

Investigators have not said whether or not it is believed that foul play was involved.

Anyone having any information regarding this incident should contact the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 404-608-2366.

