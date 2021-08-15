Clayton County mother, two children reported missing, police say

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing mother and her two children.

Rosanna Parish and her two children, Heaven and Unique Parish, were reported missing on Saturday by Roanna’s husband, Kenneth Parish, the Clayton County Police Department said. Calling police from Indiana, he told he has not been able to get in touch with them for more than two months.

Kenneth told investigators she was evicted from her apartment on Valley ill Road and was fired from her job along Riverdale Road around the same time. He doesn’t have her cellphone and usually communicates through Facebook, but he told police she has not posted anything outside of an incident about a man named "Brad" who she was involved in a domestic incident.

Rosanna Parish (Clayton County Police Department )

Police describe Rosanna as being 5-feet-2-inches tall, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Heaven is described by police as being 6 years old, 3-feet-1-inch tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Heaven and Unique Parish (Clayton County Police Department )

Unique is described by police as being 3 years old, 2-feet-8-inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on their whereabouts or on this case is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

