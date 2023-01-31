Clayton County searching for missing Morrow teen with multiple mental illnesses

article

Clayton County police officers are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old boy who, authorities say, suffers from multiple mental illnesses. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Officials believe Alejandro Carranza, 16, was last seen on the 2000 block of Mount Zion Road in Morrow before leaving the area in a Gold 2006 Toyota Highlander with the Georgia license plate tag # BRZ4875. He was wearing a green/black jacket and green pants. He was reported missing Monday morning.

Carranza was described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550, or call 911.