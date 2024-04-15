Woman being seen at Clayton County hospital no where to be found, police say

article

A mother worried about the safety of her daughter said she went missing after going to a Clayton County hospital.

Rita Futrell told her mother, Judy Edwards, she was being seen at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale at around 7:30 a.m. on April 12, but did not specify why.

Edwards and a family member from Kentucky traveled to the hospital where Futrell was supposed to wait for them. When they got there at around 5 p.m., the staff told them she had been discharged at 9 a.m.

Clayton County police were advised that Futrell was diagnosed as being Bipolar, and that she may not be current on her medication.

She was described as 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds. Officers were not given a description of what she could have been wearing. The police also don't know which way she could have gone.

If you have seen this woman or have information on where she might be, call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.