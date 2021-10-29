Clayton County police issue Mattie's Call for missing man

article

Clayton County police are asking the public to help them find a man who has been missing since Thursday night.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 36-year-old Jaykumar Patel.

According to police, Patel left his home on the 5000 block of Highway 85 shortly before 11:40 p.m. Thursday.

Patel may be driving a 2018 Toyota Corolla with the license plate CJH5093.

The missing man, who authorities say has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Patel was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan cargo pants, and black loafers.

If you have any information that could help with the search, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

