Clayton County man missing left eye last seen mid-February, police say

The Clayton County Police Department needs help searching for a man missing his left eye who disappeared from the Jonesboro area on Feb. 17.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Charles Morris Graham Jr., 64, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Teal Trail. Police believe he may be traveling on foot.

Officials said Graham Jr's disability is strictly physical, he does not have any cognitive or developmental impairments. He is a white male with gray hair and green eyes. Police said he is 5-feet-6-inches and weighs about 190 pounds. They were not sure what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone who sees this man is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-4026.