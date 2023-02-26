Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from MON 6:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Clay County

Clayton County man missing left eye last seen mid-February, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Jonesboro
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Charles Morris Graham Jr. (Credit: Clayton County Police Department) (Supplied)

JONESBORO, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department needs help searching for a man missing his left eye who disappeared from the Jonesboro area on Feb. 17.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Charles Morris Graham Jr., 64, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Teal Trail. Police believe he may be traveling on foot.

Officials said Graham Jr's disability is strictly physical, he does not have any cognitive or developmental impairments. He is a white male with gray hair and green eyes. Police said he is 5-feet-6-inches and weighs about 190 pounds. They were not sure what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone who sees this man is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-4026.