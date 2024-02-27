Expand / Collapse search
Power restored at Clayton County Jail

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Jonesboro
2024 tour of Clayton County Jail

Sheriff Levon Allen opened the doors of the Clayton County Jail Saturday for a tour of the facility and its "deteriorating" conditions.

JONESBORO, Ga. - For a few hours on Tuesday, inmates at the Clayton County Jail were without electricity and water due to an outage in Jonesboro.

Sheriff Levon Allen said the outage affected the entire Justice Complex located at 9157 Tara Boulevard.

The outage impacted phones, lights, the internet, the HVAC system, and water which is attached to the electricity at the jail.

During the power failure, visitors and public businesses were restricted from the facility.

By 6 p.m., power had been restored.