Police continue search for driver in Clayton County hit-and-run that killed 7-year-old girl

Clayton County police are still searching for a driver who hit and killed a 7-year-old girl and left the scene.

Officials say they are investigating the deadly hit-and-run, but can't solve the crime on their own and are "desperately asking" for assistance.

According to investigators, the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of Tara Boulevard near Southside Commercial Parkway.

At the scene, officers discovered the little girl's body in the roadway.

FOX 5 has learned the victim and her mother were both staying at the Magnolia Bay Motel, about 100 yards from the road.

Investigators are reconstruction the collision and said they currently have no leads in the case and no description of the vehicle involved.

"If you were traveling on Tara Blvd around that time, you may not have realized you hit someone," the Clayton County Police Department said in a statement. "We are urging you to give us a call if you remember any details while you were traveling in that area. "

If you were in the area or have any information about the accident, Clayton County police say they want to hear from you. You can contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-473-3983 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.