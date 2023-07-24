Police continue 2-year-long search for missing Hampton man diagnosed with schizophrenia

article

The Clayton County Police Department is enlisting the help of its community to find a man who has been missing from Hampton since 2021. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Donnie Green, 64, was reported missing Sept. 5, 2021 from the 11000 block of Shannon Circle. Green is diagnosed with schizophrenia and delirium. Police say he also suffers from seizures.

When Green went missing two years ago, he was wearing a gray JumpStart t-shirt with white lettering, blue jeans and white shoes with dark trim. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall, and weighed about 160 pounds.

If you see this man or know where he could be, please call detectives immediately at 770-477-3550.