Clayton County DA to discuss deadly shooting of 19-year-old by police officer

The district attorney of Clayton County is expected to hold a press conference Friday to discuss the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old by a Clayton County police officer last year.

On the morning of Nov. 21, 2022, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Officer Justin Stephens was called to the 1100 block of Commerce Road to investigate a stolen vehicle parked on the street.

While at the scene, Stephens was approached by 19-year-old Eric Holmes who talked to him "but gave no indication of his connection to the stolen vehicle," the GBI says.

At some point, officials say Holmes got into the car and began to drive off. Stephens fired multiple shots, hitting Holmes at least once, and began to chase the teen.

The officer found the car with Holmes wounded in a ditch less than a mile down the road. The 19-year-old died from his injuries at Southern Regional Hospital.

Eric Holmes (Courtesy of the Cochran Law Firm)

Instead of being terminated, Stephens was allowed to resign less than a month after the shooting.

Since the teen's death, his mother Vakelvion Holmes and activists have been calling on District Attorney Tasha Mosley to charge Stephens.

"After we met with the GBI, and we met with the Clayton County Police Department. We were able to determine then, by them releasing video footage, that there was no altercation, no reason for Eric to be shot," she told FOX 5 at a rally in March. "He was no threat to the officer."

In a press release, Mosley says she will discuss the use of force case Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Clayton County Courthouse. Holmes and activists say they will also be at the courthouse.