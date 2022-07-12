Clayton County requiring clear bookbags for upcoming school year

article

Clayton County Public Schools will require all students to have a specific kind of bookbag when they head back to class next month.

The first day of the Clayton County 2022-2023 school year is Aug. 3 and this year, the district will only allow students to carry clear bookbags in school buildings.

The school system says they chose to make clear backpacks mandatory for safety reasons.

Last school year, backpacks were banned in Clayton County schools in response to what officials said was an increase in the number of weapons found at schools. Students were also not allowed to use lockers.

The policy change comes about two months after a gun went off at Jonesboro High School.

No one was injured, but the school went on lockdown for hours and police responded.

The district says that clear bags are available for families who may need one, however they are encouraging parents and guardians of students to get their own.

Parents can learn more about necessary school supplies and uniform regulations on the website of their child's school.