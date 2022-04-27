Backpacks banned and middle, high schools in Clayton County

Backpacks are banned in Clayton County middle and high schools through the end of the school year, according to the superintendent.

Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley said the change is in response to an increase in the number of weapons found at schools. Students will also not be allowed to use lockers.

The district is adding or updating metal detectors and instituting random searches.

There will also be metal detectors at graduations.

"I want ot be very clear, I am not trying to make all of you happy," Beasley said. "I would be considered insane if I thought I could make all of you happy. The board of education is very clear with me as their superintendent — their one employee — that they expect me to address this, and they expect us to do whatever we can to make schools safe."

The policy change comes about two months after a gun went off at Jonesboro High School.

No one was injured, but the school went on lockdown for hours and police responded.

Fulton County School System prohibits backpacks on a school-by-school basis.