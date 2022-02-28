Gun goes off at Jonesboro High School prompting lockdown

article

A gun went off at Jonesboro High School in Clayton County Monday, sending the school into lockdown and causing police to respond, district officials said.

According to Clayton County Public Schools, a student brought the weapon to school. It's unclear how the gun went off. Fortunately no one was injured.

School officials did not release where on campus the shot was fired.

In a statement Monday afternoon, the district wrote in part:

"The leadership of Jonesboro High School and the district have followed established protocols in addressing this matter in order to ensure the safety of students and staff at the school. District and school administrators will follow the appropriate recourse for handling this matter in alignment with Clayton County Public Schools Student Handbook and Code of Conduct."

It's unclear why the gun was brought to school, officials said.

The district said the incident remains under investigation.

The name of the student has not been released.

