Clark Atlanta student murder: Court allows sexual assault evidence

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The Brief The Georgia Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that prosecutors can introduce evidence of an alleged sexual assault in an upcoming Atlanta murder trial. Justices determined that the prior assault allegation provides a critical motive for the strangulation death of Clark Atlanta student Alexis Crawford. The high court reversed a lower court's decision, clearing the way for the evidence to be presented in Fulton County Superior Court.



The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a lower court's ruling, allowing prosecutors to introduce evidence of an alleged sexual assault in an upcoming Atlanta murder trial.

What we know:

The Georgia Supreme Court issued a unanimous opinion on Tuesday that permits the state to present evidence that Barron Brantley sexually assaulted Clark Atlanta student Alexis Crawford.

The alleged assault occurred inside her apartment on Oct. 26, 2019, just five days before her death.

Brantley and his girlfriend, Jordyn Angel-Marie Jones, face malice murder charges in Fulton County Superior Court for the strangulation death of 21-year-old Crawford, who was Jones's roommate.

A lower court previously blocked the sexual assault evidence, ruling that it was not intrinsic to the case and would unfairly prejudice Brantley. However, the high court rejected that reasoning and found the trial court abused its discretion, determining that the assault and Crawford's subsequent police report were directly relevant to establishing a motive for the killing.

Barron Brantley. Photo courtesy of Atlanta Police Department

Dig deeper:

According to prosecutors, Crawford reported the sexual assault to police after Brantley allegedly told Jones the encounter was consensual, which sparked jealousy from Jones.

Five days later, Crawford returned to the apartment intending to confront Brantley, who had been hiding from authorities, prosecutors state.

Jones and Crawford began arguing about the situation before Brantley emerged from a bedroom in a rage.

Prosecutors said Brantley strangled Crawford while Jones placed a plastic bag over her head. Crawford's official cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation.

Investigators previously stated they believe Crawford was murdered on October 31 in between 2:52 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

What they're saying:

"The killing of Crawford eliminated the only witness to the alleged sexual assault," Justice Benjamin A. Land wrote in the high court's opinion, noting that the incident was inextricably intertwined with the chain of events leading to her death.

The justices also ruled that the high probative value of the evidence outweighed the potential for unfair prejudice, passing the state's legal balancing test for admissibility.

What we don't know:

The high court did not specify the exact reason why Chief Justice Nels S.D. Peterson was disqualified from participating in the ruling. It is also unconfirmed when the formal trial proceedings will officially begin in Fulton County Superior Court.

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