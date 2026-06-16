Clark Atlanta student murder: Court allows sexual assault evidence
ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a lower court's ruling, allowing prosecutors to introduce evidence of an alleged sexual assault in an upcoming Atlanta murder trial.
What we know:
The Georgia Supreme Court issued a unanimous opinion on Tuesday that permits the state to present evidence that Barron Brantley sexually assaulted Clark Atlanta student Alexis Crawford.
The alleged assault occurred inside her apartment on Oct. 26, 2019, just five days before her death.
Brantley and his girlfriend, Jordyn Angel-Marie Jones, face malice murder charges in Fulton County Superior Court for the strangulation death of 21-year-old Crawford, who was Jones's roommate.
A lower court previously blocked the sexual assault evidence, ruling that it was not intrinsic to the case and would unfairly prejudice Brantley. However, the high court rejected that reasoning and found the trial court abused its discretion, determining that the assault and Crawford's subsequent police report were directly relevant to establishing a motive for the killing.
Barron Brantley. Photo courtesy of Atlanta Police Department
Dig deeper:
According to prosecutors, Crawford reported the sexual assault to police after Brantley allegedly told Jones the encounter was consensual, which sparked jealousy from Jones.
Five days later, Crawford returned to the apartment intending to confront Brantley, who had been hiding from authorities, prosecutors state.
Jones and Crawford began arguing about the situation before Brantley emerged from a bedroom in a rage.
Prosecutors said Brantley strangled Crawford while Jones placed a plastic bag over her head. Crawford's official cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation.
Investigators previously stated they believe Crawford was murdered on October 31 in between 2:52 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.
What they're saying:
"The killing of Crawford eliminated the only witness to the alleged sexual assault," Justice Benjamin A. Land wrote in the high court's opinion, noting that the incident was inextricably intertwined with the chain of events leading to her death.
The justices also ruled that the high probative value of the evidence outweighed the potential for unfair prejudice, passing the state's legal balancing test for admissibility.
What we don't know:
The high court did not specify the exact reason why Chief Justice Nels S.D. Peterson was disqualified from participating in the ruling. It is also unconfirmed when the formal trial proceedings will officially begin in Fulton County Superior Court.
Previous stories
- Jail calls admissable in 2019 Clark Atlanta student murder case, court rules
- Court documents outline disturbing details in murder of Clark Atlanta student Alexis Crawford
- 2 people are indicted in slaying of Atlanta college student
- DA won't seek death penalty in death of Clark Atlanta University student
- Accused killer seeks bond in murder of CAU college student
- Alexis Crawford's family asks judge to deny bond for murder suspect
- Bond denied for accused killer of CAU college student
- 'Slap in the face': Alexis Crawford's family outraged over possible bond for murder suspect
- Roommate, roommate's boyfriend charged, cause of death revealed in case of missing CAU student
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a unanimous legal opinion written by Justice Benjamin A. Land of the Georgia Supreme Court, as well as prior FOX 5 reporting.