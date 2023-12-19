Ciera Breland disappearance: Xavier Breland’s firearms charge could soon go to trial

article

The husband of missing Indiana mother Ciera Breland has asked an Indiana judge to delay his trial by a few months. Xavier Breland, who remains the sole "person of interest" in her disappearance, is now scheduled for a jury trial early next year in Hamilton County, Indiana, on unrelated charges.

Xavier was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in November 2022. He was extradited from Georgia back in February 2023.

He is scheduled to be in court for a final pre-motion hearing conference on Dec. 28, according to online court records.

His trial has been pushed for a fourth time to Jan. 8, 2024.

Charges for Xavier Breland

Xavier Breland is currently facing charges in connection with an incident that transpired on February 28, 2022, just two days after he reported his wife, Ciera, missing from their Carmel residence.

Ciera (Locklair) Breland (Family photos)

According to court documents, the charges against Xavier relate to what was described as "an accidental discharge of a firearm" that occurred at a residence on Baldwin Lane. Xavier informed investigators that he was in the process of moving a Christmas tree in the garage when he heard a gunshot. He reportedly rushed outside and later returned to the garage to locate the firearm, subsequently unloading it. Investigators discovered a SIG Sauer P365 and another firearm at the scene.

In addition to providing details about the incident, Xavier handed a missing person’s flyer for his wife to law enforcement officers. Notably, court records reveal that Xavier has a prior criminal history, having been convicted on felony burglary charges in 2005.

A missing person's report to the Carmel Police Department states Ciera Breland was last seen at this home in the Brookstone Park of Carmel subdivision in Carmel, Indiana on Feb. 25, 2022. (FOX 59)

The legal proceedings surrounding the charges are ongoing, and further updates will be provided as the case develops.

Ciera Breland’s husband questioned by police

Xavier Breland, the husband of missing woman Ciera Breland, informed the Carmel Police Department, located just outside of Indianapolis, that he last saw his wife at approximately 10 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2022. According to Breland, she had walked to a store in Carmel, Indiana, donning a black top and purple shorts despite temperatures ranging from the mid- to upper-20s.

Concerns arose when family members revealed that police informed them Ciera had never reached the store, and no surveillance footage captured her entering the establishment. Compounding the worry, her personal phone, work phone, and a burner phone were discovered at home, along with her identification, credit cards, the couple's 5-month-old son, and her cherished dog. Family members clarified that the burner phone was intended for emergency communication.

Several days after the missing person report, Xavier Breland became a person of interest in his wife's disappearance and was apprehended on an unrelated charge. Authorities uncovered an outstanding warrant for aggravated stalking in Coweta County, leading to his extradition to Georgia for prosecution.

Johns Creek police say investigators were able to last place Ciera Breland at this home on Highgate Manor Court on Feb. 24, 2022. (FOX 5)

Court records detailed accusations against Breland for allegedly placing a tracker inside a stuffed animal owned by his daughter, aiming to monitor the child's mother, his ex-wife. This legal matter originated from a custody dispute between the former couple. In August 2022, a jury cleared him of the charges. Subsequently, online jail records indicated his detention in Fulton County on contempt of court charges.

Ciera Breland's last known location

Earlier this year, authorities intensified efforts to locate Ciera Breland, who was last seen on February 24, 2022, at 7:17 p.m. at a residence along Highgate Manor Court in the Parsons Walk subdivision in Johns Creek. The Johns Creek Police Department disclosed that her last known sighting occurred after a visit to her mother-in-law's residence.

Details regarding the level of cooperation from Xavier Breland's mother, with whom Ciera was last seen, remain unclear in the ongoing investigation. However, law enforcement officials confirmed the collection of evidence from the residence through the execution of a search warrant.

Johns Creek investigators, in their pursuit of answers, enlisted the expertise of forensic professionals and cadaver dogs during the search. The focus was on uncovering potential blood stains, signs of a struggle, or any clues that could shed light on the events surrounding the couple's stay.

Despite the involvement of a K-9 unit, authorities reported that the search did not yield a discernible scent trail at the residence. The specifics of the evidence gathered during the search remain undisclosed, as the case is actively under investigation.

Ciera Breland’s disappearance raises questions about troubled marriage

The mysterious disappearance of Ciera Breland has left family members grappling with uncertainties surrounding her marriage to Xavier Breland. While the details of her whereabouts remain unknown, concerns persist about whether Ciera had contemplated leaving her husband.

Xavier and Ciera, wed for approximately a year with a 5-month-old son in tow, faced a less-than-ideal union, as highlighted in an episode of Investigation Discovery's "Disappeared" dedicated to Ciera's case. The couple, who initially met in Georgia, experienced a whirlwind romance before relocating to Indiana when Ciera secured a position at a local law firm. Family members disclosed that issues in their relationship surfaced as early as June 2021 during their relocation.

During the documentary, Ciera's family revealed her admission of being in a challenging situation and her openness about contemplating departure. "I encouraged her, and her father encouraged her to come home. We just wanted her to be out of the situation, but Ciera was 31 years old. I trusted her to know what to do," stated her mother.

Despite acknowledging the difficulties, Ciera seemingly struggled with the decision to leave, citing concerns about custody arrangements for their child, Jackson, in the event of a divorce. According to her cousin, Ciera expressed her apprehensions, stating, "She had told me that she couldn’t leave Xavier because she couldn’t imagine letting Jackson go with Xavier."

Reports suggest that, nonetheless, Ciera was taking steps to extricate herself from the troubled marriage. Allegedly, she had been discreetly saving money in a secret bank account and discussing plans to temporarily move back in with her parents to regain stability.

Family members believe Ciera was biding her time for a suitable opportunity to make her move. However, that moment never materialized. Subsequently, Ciera's parents have been granted custody of the couple's child, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation into Ciera Breland's disappearance.

Xavier Breland Jr., was arrested in Indiana for an outstanding warrant in Coweta County, Georgia on March 1, 2022. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

In a development that raises questions about the veracity of information surrounding Ciera Breland's disappearance, investigators obtained a jailhouse video in March 2022 capturing Xavier Breland discussing the matter with his children. According to the footage, Breland informed his kids that Ciera would not be returning home due to her alleged kidnapping, a narrative at odds with the information provided to Carmel Police concerning her disappearance.

During a recent Investigation Discovery documentary delving into the case, Breland's father acknowledged the inconsistency in his son's statements, stating, "He just creates a different story for everybody he’s talking to.

Despite the conflicting narratives, Ciera Breland's family remains resolute in their belief that Xavier holds crucial information about her fate. Expressing their unwavering conviction, the family asserts that Xavier Breland is the sole source capable of providing the answers they seek for closure, allowing Ciera to rest in peace.

The Johns Creek Police Department put up electronic signs asking for help in finding Ciera Breland on March 11, 2022. (FOX 5)

Do you have any information in the disappearance of Ciera Breland?

A year-long investigation into the disappearance of Ciera Breland, a new mother, has yielded no significant leads despite multiple organized searches and ongoing efforts by law enforcement.

Standing at a petite 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds, Ciera Breland, described by authorities, vanished without a trace, leaving investigators puzzled about her whereabouts.

In the past twelve months, various coordinated search efforts, some concentrated on specific areas, have failed to produce any clues regarding Breland's disappearance. Law enforcement officers, in their quest for information, have actively distributed flyers and utilized electronic signs to heighten public awareness.

The missing woman and her companion were last seen driving a white 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan bearing Georgia license plate RMB 5869, featuring an FSU Law School frame around the plate. Authorities are urging anyone who observed Ciera or her vehicle in February to contact the police with potentially valuable information.

Family and friends of Ciera Breland pass out flyers in Johns Creek on March 11, 2022. (FOX 5)

With a sense of urgency surrounding the case, the Breland family is offering a $10,000 reward for any tip that leads to a breakthrough in the investigation. Investigators, spearheaded by Corporal Rozier from the Johns Creek Police Department, are urging individuals with pertinent information to come forward.

Those with information can contact Corporal Rozier at 678-372-8046, the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2580, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477), the Georgia Bureau of Investigation tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). The relentless pursuit of answers continues as authorities and the community rally together to unravel the mystery of Ciera Breland's disappearance.

This story is being reported out of Atlanta