Church burglary suspect arrested at scene of crime, deputies say
article
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Winder man inside of a church they say he was attempting to burgalize.
Robert Keith Boyd, 40, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with second-degree burglary. He remained in the Hall County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 10.
Deputies were called about 1 p.m. and met with church members who had discovered the break-in at Calvary Baptist Church on Calvary Church Road.
Deputies took Boyd into custody without incident inside of the church and recovered money taken during the burglary.
