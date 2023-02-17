Men found guilty of murdering teen at Carroll County house party

article

Two Carrollton Men Found Guilty of Felony Murder by a Carroll County Jury

On November 22, 2020, Deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office were requested to assist the Bowdon Police Department with a homicide that occurred in the roadway in front of 302 Angela Avenue inside the City of Bowdon. Investigator Jeremy McCormick and other investigators with the Sheriff’s Office responded and began to process the scene and interview witnesses.

During the investigation, it was learned that the victim (Chris Parker, age 19) had been shot while standing in the roadway and the offenders had driven off. A lookout on the suspect vehicle was given and it was stopped approximately 30 minutes later by a Carroll County Deputy north of Carrollton. The driver remained in the vehicle while two passengers fled. The driver was questioned and later cooperated with law enforcement and identified the passengers in the vehicle as Jadarakis Ayuntray Caldwell (age 18 of Carrollton) and Cameron Shemar Allen (age 18 of Carrollton).

Warrants were obtained for both suspects and they were later arrested in Atlanta with assistance from the United States Marshal’s Service.

The trial on Jadarakis Caldwell and Cameron Allen began on Monday, February 6, 2023. The case was prosecuted by Senior ADA Lara Todd and Sergeant Jeremy McCormick. The jury reached a verdict earlier this week of guilty for malice murder and felony murder on Cameron Allen as well as other charges and guilty for felony murder on Jadarakis Caldwell as well as some other charges.

Sentencing will be held on March 30, 2023 with the honorable Judge Erica Tisinger presiding.

