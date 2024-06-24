Police surround Clayton County home

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Officers with the Clayton County Police Department surround a home along Chippewa Drive in Rex on June 24, 2024. (FOX 5)

A heavy police presence was seen in a Clayton County community on Monday evening.

Dozens of police cars lined Chippewa Drive in Rex around 6 p.m.

Clayton County police have not said what call officers were responding to.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.