10 year-old shot in SW Atlanta, police say

Police are working to learn what led to a 10-year-old being shot. Officers were investigating at a southwest Atlanta home.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers went to 3704 Largo Lane at around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and found a child with a gunshot wound. The child went to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not provided further details surrounding the shooting.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the child's condition and if anyone is in custody.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.