Cheshire Bridge Road reopening date set as construction ramps up

Barricades, which blocked Cheshire Bridge Road for the past few months after a fire under a span damaged a portion of the overpass roadway, could be going away and as a date to reopen has been announced.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation released an update last week that puts the reopening date as May 14.

Throughout the month of April, city officials will be working with CSX, which controls the tracks under the overpass. They will be working on site preparation, utility shoring, and removal of the damaged bridge span. A new retaining wall and bridge abutment will also be constructed.

The target date for the end of construction will be May 27.

Officials say construction will take place 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as the weather permits, to complete the project on time.

The project, which utilizes a design-build model, opts for repairing one span instead of a full replacement. This will shorten the time needed to reopen the bridge to traffic.

Fire blamed for Cheshire Bridge Road closure

Drivers have been asked to avoid the busy Atlanta roadway since the morning of Dec. 20, when firefighters arrived at a raging blaze under the bridge between Faulkner Road and Piedmont Road.

While firefighters were able to put out the flames after a short time, officials said the bridge was compromised and not safe to drive over.

This bridge spans over the section of railroad tracks just south of the newly replaced bridge, which was destroyed in a massive fire in August 2021.

With traffic diverted into residential neighborhoods, many business owners in the area are worried that the long repair times could devastate their businesses in the way the previous fire had done.

