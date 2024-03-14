Cheshire Bridge Road could partially reopen in April, Atlanta city councilman says

There may be some good news for drivers dealing with delays caused by the closure of Atlanta's busy Cheshire Bridge Road.

Atlanta City Councilman Alex Wan, who represents the area, wrote in a newsletter that a portion of the road could reopen in April.

Wan said that the city is waiting for AT&T to relocate their utilities.

After that, the city's contractor will begin demolition and other work can begin.

"We are still aiming to open up one or two lanes in April, and construction will continue until the remaining lanes are completed," Wan wrote.

Fire shuts down Cheshire Bridge Road

Drivers have been asked to avoid the busy Atlanta roadway since the morning of Dec. 20, when firefighters arrived at a raging blaze under the bridge between Faulkner Road and Piedmont Road.

While firefighters were able to put out the flames after a short time, officials told FOX 5 that the bridge appeared to be compromised and not safe to drive over.

This bridge spans over the section of railroad tracks just south of the newly replaced bridge, which was destroyed in a massive fire in August 2021.

With traffic diverted into residential neighborhoods, many business owners in the area are worried that the long repair times could devastate their businesses in the way the previous fire had done.

What are the Cheshire Bridge Road detours?

Piedmont Ave NE northbound

Continue north past Cheshire Bridge Rd NE

Turn right onto Lindbergh Way NE eastbound

Lindbergh Dr NE intersects Cheshire Bridge Rd NE

Piedmont Rd NE southbound at Cheshire Bridge Rd NE

Continue south past Cheshire Bridge Rd NE

Turn left onto E Morningside Dr NE eastbound

Continue eastbound as E Morningside Dr NE becomes E Rock Springs Rd NE

Turn left onto Johnson Rd NE northbound

Turn left onto Lenox Rd NE northbound

Lenox Rd NE intersects Cheshire Bridge Rd NE

Piedmont Cir NE eastbound at Cheshire Bridge Rd NE

Turn left onto Piedmont Rd NE northbound

Turn right onto Lindbergh Way NE eastbound

Lindbergh Dr NE intersects Cheshire Bridge Rd NE

Cheshire Bridge Rd NE southbound at Lindbergh Dr NE

Turn right onto Lindbergh Dr NE westbound

Turn Left onto Piedmont Rd NE southbound

Piedmont Rd NE connects to Cheshire Bridge Rd NE

Cheshire Bridge Rd NE southbound at Woodland Ave NE

Turn left onto Woodland Ave NE eastbound

Turn right onto Lenox Rd NE southbound

Turn right onto Johnson Rd NE southbound

Turn right onto E Rock Springs Rd NE westbound

Continue westbound as E Rock Springs Rd NE becomes E Morningside Dr NE

Turn right onto Piedmont Ave NE northbound

Piedmont Ave NE connects to Cheshire Bridge Rd NE

Woodland Ave NE westbound

Turn right onto Cheshire Bridge Rd NE northbound

Turn left onto Lindbergh Dr NE westbound

Turn left onto Piedmont Rd NE southbound

Piedmont Rd NE connects to Cheshire Bridge Rd NE

Lavista Rd NE westbound

Continue west past Cheshire Bridge Rd NE onto Lindbergh Dr NE

Turn left onto Piedmont Rd NE southbound

Piedmont Rd NE connects to Cheshire Bridge Rd NE

Wellbourne Dr NE northbound