Large fire in suspected homeless camp shuts down Cheshire Bridge Road

Drivers are being told to avoid a major Atlanta road after a fire broke out under the Cheshire Bridge overnight.

Fire crews arrived at the scene on Cheshire Bridge Road between Faulkner Road and Piedmont Road to find a large fire roaring under the bridge and multiple people nearby.

While firefighters were able to put out the blaze in a short time, officials told FOX 5 that the bridge appeared to be compromised and not safe to drive over.

Officials are now waiting to see how much the bridge was impacted by the flames.

"This is going to be a developing scene," firefighter Matt Driver said. "This is going to be quite some time."

Firefighters expect the part of the road to be closed at least through the morning rush hour. All traffic is being diverted from Faulkner Road to Wellbourne Drive.

Thankfully, there have been no reports of injuries in the fire.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the blaze, but believe it may have started in a suspected homeless camp.

"When it gets cold like this, people are going to do what they need to do to stay warm," Driver said.

The fire comes just months after the road fully reopened to traffic after a gas fire shut it down for nearly two years.

On Aug. 4, 2021, a gas line under the bridge on the road ruptured, causing a fire that burned for hours.

When the flames were put out, officials determined the bridge was too weakened to be saved. That set off more than an ordeal that lasted more than a year. Construction has blocked most of this stretch of road for customers, workers, and neighbors for 20 months. On Halloween of 2022, crews managed to reopen one lane in each direction.

With traffic diverted into residential neighborhoods, the impact devastated local businesses that were still reeling from the pandemic. Scott Duke, the owner of the Greek restaurant Taverna Plaka, says they saw business drop by 40 percent. Duke says that's still not the worst of the economic impact, saying he's heard from other retail spaces that lost nearly 90 percent of their business.

Crews are hoping this fire will not have the same impact.