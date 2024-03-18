Cheshire Bridge Road fire: Span could partially reopen soon

Barricades have blocked Cheshire Bridge Road for the past few months after a fire under a span damaged a portion of the overpass roadway, but soon the road is expected to partially reopen.

The closure has been difficult for businesses like the Laundry Lounge on Cheshire Bridge Road.

"The hits keep on rolling, so this is difficult to deal with," said Laundry Lounge owner Chris Stark.

Stark and his wife opened the laundromat last August after relocating from the Ansley Mall area. He says things were going well until Cheshire Bridge Road was closed near Faulkner Road in December after the bridge fire. He says business is down 10% to 15%.

"It's devastating to our business, there are bills to be paid, there's equipment notes that we owe," he said. "Just really difficult as we're trying to build our customer base off debt and essentially just cut them off from being able to get here."

Before the bridge can reopen, Atlanta City Council member Alex Wan says a small portion needs to be demolished and rebuilt. Contractors also need to shore up other sections. The councilman says the city should have a lane or two open in April.

"It is an inconvenience for us, we think a lot about the businesses and other people that live on this road and how bad it is for them," said Jay Johnson.

Officials believe a homeless camp under the bridge is to blame for the fire. While the bridge is closed to cars, trains are still moving through. The Piedmont Heights Alliance says the train company, CSX, and the Atlanta Department of Transportation are working together to stop future encampments, including adding fencing, lighting, and sprinklers.

"Unless we're actually deterring them and saying, ‘Stop,’ and we're providing access to other housing, it's going to continue to happen during the winter months," Stark said.

While part of the bridge is set to reopen next month, there is no timeline for when all lanes will reopen.

Fire blamed for Cheshire Bridge Road closure

Drivers have been asked to avoid the busy Atlanta roadway since the morning of Dec. 20, when firefighters arrived at a raging blaze under the bridge between Faulkner Road and Piedmont Road.

While firefighters were able to put out the flames after a short time, officials said the bridge was compromised and not safe to drive over.

This bridge spans over the section of railroad tracks just south of the newly replaced bridge, which was destroyed in a massive fire in August 2021.

With traffic diverted into residential neighborhoods, many business owners in the area are worried that the long repair times could devastate their businesses in the way the previous fire had done.

