3 cats die in Woodstock house fire

Three cats died in a house fire in Woodstock Sunday evening.

Both Woodstock and Cherokee County firefighters rushed to a residence on Brookdale Drive to find 50-percent of it engulfed in flames.

The rescue team said there were no humans inside the home, but there were multiple family pets. Several of them were removed and survived.

Brookdale Drive house fire on Feb. 25, 2024

Unfortunately, three cats perished.

Cherokee Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire.